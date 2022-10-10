Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $89.62. 51,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,447. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.