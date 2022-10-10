Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Truist Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 152,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 120,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.37.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

