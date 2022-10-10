Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

RMM stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $365,000.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

