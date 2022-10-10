rLoop (RLOOP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million

rLoop (RLOOP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One rLoop token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. rLoop has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $16,516.00 worth of rLoop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, rLoop has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

rLoop’s launch date was April 30th, 2022. rLoop’s total supply is 57,701,094 tokens. rLoop’s official Twitter account is @rloopdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. rLoop’s official website is rloop.org. The Reddit community for rLoop is https://reddit.com/r/rLoop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “rLoop (RLOOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. rLoop has a current supply of 57,701,094 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of rLoop is 0.01197779 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,300.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rloop.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as rLoop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire rLoop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase rLoop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

