Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $87.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.6 %

RHI stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

