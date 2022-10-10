Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.81. 8,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,941. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

