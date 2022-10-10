Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 4,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 708,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $731.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rover Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rover Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.