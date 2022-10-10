Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

RY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

