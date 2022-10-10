SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €19.60 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

SFQ stock opened at €6.49 ($6.62) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €5.98 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of €13.80 ($14.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $294.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.35.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

