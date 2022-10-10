SafeMoon V2 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $154.56 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $154.56 million and approximately $742,645.00 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,273,093,886 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon V2 (SFM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeMoon V2 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeMoon V2 is 0.00028681 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $670,853.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemoon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars.

