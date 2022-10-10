Sageworth Trust Co Buys 1,556 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2,074.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $6.20 on Monday, hitting $114.71. 726,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,814,819. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

