Sageworth Trust Co Buys 18,678 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May comprises 0.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $204,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BMAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 1,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,754. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

