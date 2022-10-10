Sageworth Trust Co Has $315,000 Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 65,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $8,093,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.98. 32,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.39 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

