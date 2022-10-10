Sageworth Trust Co Has $63.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $63,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 462,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

