Sageworth Trust Co Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 1,692.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,053 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May makes up 0.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,433. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.
