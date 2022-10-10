Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $233,000 Investment in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $31,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $102,686. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,011. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $409.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

