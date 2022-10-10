Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 152,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,971. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

