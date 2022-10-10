Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires 308 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 305,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

