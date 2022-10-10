Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. 126,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,076. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

