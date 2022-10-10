Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $551,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $43.71. 20,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $64.72.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.