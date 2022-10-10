Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $551,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $43.71. 20,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

