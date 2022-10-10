Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 170 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.14. 9,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.