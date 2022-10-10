Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Comerica were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 46.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.20. 27,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

