Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 2,781 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 5,247.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $30,991,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $19,815,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 46.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $55.10. 5,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

