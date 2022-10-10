Sageworth Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,778,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $121,889,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,634. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

