Sageworth Trust Co Takes $162,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

