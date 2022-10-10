Sageworth Trust Co Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 35,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,912.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,642.9% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.65. 3,538,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

