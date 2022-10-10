Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $197.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

