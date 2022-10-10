Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.1 %

Broadcom stock traded down $23.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.64 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.19.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.



