Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

