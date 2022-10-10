Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,004 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 3.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 195,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,812. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.