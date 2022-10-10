Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

