Sante Capital Fund LP Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sante Capital Fund LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 4.4% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.36. 10,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.