Sante Capital Fund LP Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,469 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. VMware accounts for about 1.9% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware Trading Down 2.2 %

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,410. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

