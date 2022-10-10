Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.83. Satellogic shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Satellogic Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter worth $109,387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.