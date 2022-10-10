Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 338.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

