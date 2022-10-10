Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 9201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHNWF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

