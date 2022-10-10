Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,383 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $26.54.
Featured Articles
