Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,471 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 6.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.