Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Trimmed by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 158,756 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,233,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57.

