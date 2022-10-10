Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

STNG traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 848,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

