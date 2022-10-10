Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Hits $139,471.64 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $139,471.64 and $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/dollarprotocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @dollarprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

