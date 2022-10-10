Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNTI. Chardan Capital started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 31.3 %

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

