Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up 8.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,018,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.62. 37,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

