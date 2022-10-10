Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.9% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 496.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $13,815,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,403. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.