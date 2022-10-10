Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $175.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,332. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.43.

