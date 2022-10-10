Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.41. 26,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,157. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

