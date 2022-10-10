Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $210.07. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,303. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

