Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $415,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,594. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

