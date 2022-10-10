Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $415,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,594. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

