Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 15,356 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $270,236.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $136,434.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $270,236.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914,039 shares of company stock valued at $178,207,118. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. 10,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,544. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

