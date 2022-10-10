Shapeshift FOX Token Price Hits $0.0421 (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $271,118.00 worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Shapeshift FOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shapeshift FOX Token

Shapeshift FOX Token was first traded on January 5th, 2021. Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,154,162 tokens. The Reddit community for Shapeshift FOX Token is https://reddit.com/r/shapeshiftio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Shapeshift FOX Token is shapeshift.com/library. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @shapeshift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shapeshift FOX Token is shapeshift.com.

Shapeshift FOX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shapeshift FOX Token has a current supply of 1,000,001,337 with 377,154,162.4716418 in circulation. The last known price of Shapeshift FOX Token is 0.04240201 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $194,863.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shapeshift.com/.”

